Road closures: two for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 10pm January 29 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lyons Way, lane closures for signal works.

• A27, from 8pm February 11 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warren Road, Narrow lanes and temporary traffic signals for Lawrence Baker Ltd.