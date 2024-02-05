Road closures: two for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Worthing will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm February 5 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Shandon Road to Downlands Avenue, Multiway signals for City Fibre Work.
• A27, from 8pm February 11 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warren Road, Narrow lanes and temporary traffic signals for Lawrence Baker Ltd.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.