Road closures: two for Worthing drivers this week
Drivers in and around Worthing will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
Drivers in and around Worthing will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
Most Popular
• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A27, from 8am to 6pm on September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warren Road to Hill Barn Lane, Verge works only EE trial holes.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.