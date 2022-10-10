Road closures: two for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren Road Worthing College to Hillside Avenue, temporary traffic Lights for City Fibre works.

• A27, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.