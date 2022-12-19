Road closures: two for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6pm December 13 to 11.59pm December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Arundel Road westbound, Ivydore Avenue to Hollyacres, Footway works only for CityFibre.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm December 20 to 6am December 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Upper Brighton Rd, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water.

