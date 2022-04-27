T-Rex skeleton model prize in Shoreham charity shop competition supporting Ukraine

This T-Rex skeleton model will go to the person who comes up with the best name

The dinosaur is surrounded by prehistoric dwellers in a magical cave and children have been able to go inside to see it and have a selfie taken with Captain Caveman.

Carolyn Shrosbee, founder of Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Disabilities in Shoreham High Street, said the team in the shop at nicknamed the skeleton Autisticasaurus Rex, as April is Autism Awareness Month.

A competition has been running, asking customers to pay £1 to name the skeleton, to raise money for Ukraine and Carolyn expects to pass the £700 mark by the end of the week.

Captain Caveman having a rave in the magical cave at SOLD charity shop in Shoreham

Carolyn added: “Best name chosen by one of our trainees with autism wins the dinosaur, so no wonder it’s been popular.

“Children have been going into the magic cave to meet the dinosaur and have a selfie with Captain Caveman or our giant moving dinosaur.”

