Two more deaths recorded in Worthing
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Worthing.
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Worthing.
A total of 278 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – up from 276 August 31.
They were among 24,375 deaths recorded across the South East.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Worthing.
A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.