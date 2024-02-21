Worthing establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Amsterdam, a pub, bar or nightclub at New Amsterdam 79 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 92 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.