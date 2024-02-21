BREAKING

Worthing establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New Amsterdam, a pub, bar or nightclub at New Amsterdam 79 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 92 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.