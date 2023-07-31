Worthing establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bar at Level 1, a pub, bar or nightclub at 52 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 91 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.