Worthing establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Goring Conservative Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Goring By Sea Conservative Club 49 Mulberry Lane, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.