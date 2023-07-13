NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Worthing establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Brooksteed, a pub, bar or nightclub at Brooksteed Alehouse 38 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Worthing's 90 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.