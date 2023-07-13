Worthing establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
The Brooksteed, a pub, bar or nightclub at Brooksteed Alehouse 38 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 90 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.