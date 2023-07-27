Worthing establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
Worthing Cricket Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Sports Pavilion Manor Sports Ground Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.