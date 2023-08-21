BREAKING
Worthing establishment given new food hygiene rating

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Last Melon also trading as Woods Takeaway, a pub, bar or nightclub at 6 New Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 91 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.