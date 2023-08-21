Worthing establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Last Melon also trading as Woods Takeaway, a pub, bar or nightclub at 6 New Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 91 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.