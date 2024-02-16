Worthing establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Libertine, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Libertine 46 - 56 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 77 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.