Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Worthing establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Brewhouse and Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at Beechwood Hall Wykeham Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on March 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Worthing's 84 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.