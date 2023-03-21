Worthing establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT
Brewhouse and Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at Beechwood Hall Wykeham Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on March 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.