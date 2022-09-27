Worthing establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Alexandra, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Alexandra 28 Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 74 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.