Worthing house prices increased in October

House prices increased by 1.1% in Worthing in October, new figures show.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.5% annual decline.

The average Worthing house price in October was £347,081, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Worthing was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Worthing fell by £8,800 – putting the area 41st among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Tandridge, where property prices increased on average by 10.3%, to £575,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hastings lost 9.2% of their value, giving an average price of £269,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Worthing spent an average of £275,200 on their property – £7,900 less than a year ago, but £45,800 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £409,700 on average in October – 48.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Worthing in October – they increased 1.3%, to £466,379 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 1.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.2% monthly; down 1.6% annually; £656,429 average

up 1.2% monthly; down 1.6% annually; £656,429 average Terraced: up 1% monthly; down 2.5% annually; £371,371 average

up 1% monthly; down 2.5% annually; £371,371 average Flats: up 1% monthly; down 3.3% annually; £217,439 average

How do property prices in Worthing compare?

Buyers paid 10.8% less than the average price in the South East (£389,000) in October for a property in Worthing. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £721,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Worthing. Elmbridge properties cost three times the price as homes in Southampton (£243,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

Factfile

Average property price in October

Worthing: £347,081

The South East:£389,223

UK: £287,782

Annual change to October

Worthing: -2.5%

The South East: -2%

UK: -1.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East