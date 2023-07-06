Worthing restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 - 11 Arcade Buildings South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on June 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.