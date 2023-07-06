NationalWorldTV
Worthing restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 - 11 Arcade Buildings South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on June 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 210 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.