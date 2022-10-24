Worthing restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Stanford Cottage Stanford Square, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.