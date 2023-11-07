Worthing restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Linga Longa Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe 164 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 172 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.