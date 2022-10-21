Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
TOTCITY, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 7 The Montague Centre Liverpool Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.