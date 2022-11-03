Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Royal Beijing, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12a Montague Place, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 207 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.