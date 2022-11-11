Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Raj Pooth Authentic Indian Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 207 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.