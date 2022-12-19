Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
19 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Azalea Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Restaurant 76 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.