Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
19 minutes ago
Azalea Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Restaurant 76 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.