Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 minutes ago
The Pantry Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 212 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.