Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Moes Coffee Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 - 16 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 169 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.