Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Moes Coffee Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 - 16 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 169 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.