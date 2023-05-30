Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
DRNK, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Worthing Leisure Centre Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 171 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.