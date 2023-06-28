Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chapel Road Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 85 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 172 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.