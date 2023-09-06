BREAKING
Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Sourdough Sandwichbar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.