Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sourdough Sandwichbar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.