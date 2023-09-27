Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Goring Cafe and Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 282 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 167 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.