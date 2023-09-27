Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating

BREAKING
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Goring Cafe and Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 282 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 167 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.