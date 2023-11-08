BREAKING

Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Dice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 - 26 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 172 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.