Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Fish Factory, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 - 53 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 174 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.