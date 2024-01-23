Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Snais’s Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 225 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 174 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.