Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
Beach House Bar-Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 225 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 175 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.