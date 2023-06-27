NationalWorldTV
Worthing restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Pret a Manger, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 - 23 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on June 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 172 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.