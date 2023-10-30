Worthing restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mooboo Worthing, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Portland Square, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 171 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.