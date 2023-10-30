BREAKING
Worthing restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Mooboo Worthing, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Portland Square, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 171 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.