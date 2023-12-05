Worthing restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Blue Ocean Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Arcade Buildings South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 174 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.