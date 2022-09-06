Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shaz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 171 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 210 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.