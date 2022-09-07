Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Miracle's Cafe and Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe 86 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 210 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.