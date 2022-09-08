Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Worthing Peri Peri also trading as Hollywood Pizza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.