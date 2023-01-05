Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Moes Coffee Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 - 16 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.