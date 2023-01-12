Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
Fiordilatte, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 - 6 Stanford Square, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.