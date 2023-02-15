Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Cafe Ice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Steyne Gardens, Worthing was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 212 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.