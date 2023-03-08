Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
BOMONTI, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18b Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 167 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.