Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Fortune Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 217 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.