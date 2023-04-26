Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Fortune Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 217 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.