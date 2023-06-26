Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
The Flour Pot Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Rectory Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 174 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.