Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fernando's Grill Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33 Chatsworth Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 171 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.