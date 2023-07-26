Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Cafe Montague, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Montague Place, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 213 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.