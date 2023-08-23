Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hami, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 210 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.